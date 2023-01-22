Police charge three young drivers for speeding

Members of the police conducting traffic checks on Saturday spotted three drivers aged 35, 20, and 18, driving their vehicles at very high speeds.

In the first case, the Police intercepted a 35-year-old man shortly before 1 pm. The man was driving his car on the Larnaca – Kofinou motorway at 173km/h instead of 100km/h, which is the legal limit.

Shortly afterward, a young driver aged 20 was intercepted on the same motorway for doing 174 km/h instead of the permitted 100 km/h.

Around the same time, on the Limassol-Pafos motorway, another young person aged 18 was found driving his car at 172 km/h instead of 100 km/h, which is the permitted speed limit.

All three drivers were reported out of court.