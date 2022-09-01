NewsLocalPolice begin checking scooter drivers

Police begin checking scooter drivers

Scooters
Scooters

As of today, Thursday 1 September, the Police have started checking scooter drivers in the roads. The checks have to do with the drivers’ compliance with the provisions of the relevant legislation that have been implemented.

The target is to regulate the movement of scooters in the roads. Among the main provisions are the areas where such devices can move, the age of drivers, their technical characteristics and so forth.

The relevant legislation regarding the use of e-scooters, bicycles etc can be found on the website of the Police www.police.gov.cy.

By gavriella
Previous articleInterior Minister finds accommodation to homeless old man
Next articleFraud through emails

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros