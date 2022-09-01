Police begin checking scooter drivers

As of today, Thursday 1 September, the Police have started checking scooter drivers in the roads. The checks have to do with the drivers’ compliance with the provisions of the relevant legislation that have been implemented.

The target is to regulate the movement of scooters in the roads. Among the main provisions are the areas where such devices can move, the age of drivers, their technical characteristics and so forth.

The relevant legislation regarding the use of e-scooters, bicycles etc can be found on the website of the Police www.police.gov.cy.