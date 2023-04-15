Police assistance in locating a dog pack (photos)

Following complaints from citizens about the detection of stray dogs, possibly in a pack, in the Linear Park of the Municipalities of Strovolos and Lakatameia, the Police are assisting the efforts of the Municipality of Strovolos as the competent authority, to locate and safely contain the dogs and to transport them to certified shelters.

On the instructions of the Chief of Police, two members of the Police Dog Branch, due to their specialization, took part in the searches today and will continue to assist this effort of the Municipality of Strovolos.

Citizens are urged if anything comes to their attention, to immediately call the police by contacting the Citizen’s Line at 1460.