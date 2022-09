Police in Nicosia arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a car burglary.

According to a police statement, the burglary took place on September 11. The victim reported that an unknown person stole 3,000 euros in cash, three credit cards, a bag and personal documents from the car, while it was parked outside a café in Nicosia.

Police arrested a 16-year-old after receiving testimony linking him to the case.