NewsLocalPolice arrest young man hiding crystal methamphetamine in green peppers

Police arrest young man hiding crystal methamphetamine in green peppers

Drugs
Drugs

Police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old Greek Cypriot man who had hidden almost 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine in two green peppers found on his car’s co-passenger floor.

Limassol traffic police had randomly stopped the car around 1:50am when they found the stimulant drugs wrapped in two nylon bags and inside the peppers.

The man, who was driving with an expired license and no car insurance, said the narcotics were for his ow personal use.

Police later found out the car was declared as immobilized as well.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleFifteen-year-old girl missing, police ask for public’s assistance-PHOTO

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros