Police arrest young man hiding crystal methamphetamine in green peppers

Police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old Greek Cypriot man who had hidden almost 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine in two green peppers found on his car’s co-passenger floor.

Limassol traffic police had randomly stopped the car around 1:50am when they found the stimulant drugs wrapped in two nylon bags and inside the peppers.

The man, who was driving with an expired license and no car insurance, said the narcotics were for his ow personal use.

Police later found out the car was declared as immobilized as well.