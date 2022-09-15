Police arrest two in Limassol for selling land they acquired through forgery

Members of the Limassol CID have arrested two men, 68 and 62, for allegedly selling a plot of land at Agios Tychonas for 700,000 euros that they acquired through forgery.

The 68-year-old is employed as a service provider while the 62-year-old is a certifying officer.

The case was revealed when the legal owner, who lives permanently in the UK, went to the Land & Survey Department to request information about his land. He was then informed that it belonged to another person.

According to Phileleftheros information, they both deny any involvement, while another two persons are wanted.