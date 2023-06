Police in Paphos arrested two brothers after they were seen fighting on a central avenue in the coastal city on Saturday, June 24.

According to Paphos police spokesman, a patrol found the two men scuffling on Poseidonos Avenue on Sunday afternoon around 2:50 pm.

The two brothers were arrested and taken to Paphos central police station, where they were charged in writing and later released.

They are facing charges of rioting, threatening and public disturbance.