NewsLocalPolice arrest two after found using nail clipper to start car

Police arrest two after found using nail clipper to start car

Cartheft
Cartheft

Limassol traffic police arrested two men in Kato Polemidia on Monday night, in connection with a car theft case.

According to police, officers stopped the vehicle during a regular traffic check in Kato Polemidia around 8:15 pm.

During the inspection, officers saw that instead of a key, in the car’s ignition, there was a pair of nail clippers.

Moreover, the car’s license plate did not correspond to the chassis and body registration numbers, which belong to a vehicle reported stolen in January.

Police arrested the 33-year-old driving the car and a 29-year-old who was sitting in the passenger’s seat.

Both have been taken into custody, while authorities are continuing investigations.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Turkey wants action from NATO hopeful Sweden over PKK flag incident
Next article
Ukraine urges Britain, Germany to send Eurofighter jets

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros