Police arrest two after found using nail clipper to start car

Limassol traffic police arrested two men in Kato Polemidia on Monday night, in connection with a car theft case.

According to police, officers stopped the vehicle during a regular traffic check in Kato Polemidia around 8:15 pm.

During the inspection, officers saw that instead of a key, in the car’s ignition, there was a pair of nail clippers.

Moreover, the car’s license plate did not correspond to the chassis and body registration numbers, which belong to a vehicle reported stolen in January.

Police arrested the 33-year-old driving the car and a 29-year-old who was sitting in the passenger’s seat.

Both have been taken into custody, while authorities are continuing investigations.