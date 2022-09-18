Police arrest three traffickers of migrants

The Police yesterday proceeded with the arrest of three people for trafficking of illegal migrants, following the arrival of 19 migrants in the district of Famagusta in the afternoon.

Specifically, during investigations the Police secured testimony against two men, aged 42 and 35, for assisting third-country nationals to enter the Republic of Cyprus illegally.

The three men arrested have been remanded in custody, while the migrants were transferred to the Pournara Hosting Center.

Members of the Famagusta CID continue unvestigations.