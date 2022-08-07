Police arrest three people in Larnaca

On Sunday, at noon, the Authorities proceeded with the arrest of three persons in the area of Larnaca.

According to information, around 11.00 the policemen asked the driver of a car with another two people on board to stop for check. The driver did not comply and continued his course entering the highway toward Agia Napa. Then the vehicle exited the highway and moved toward Oroklini and then Livadia where it crashed into two parked cars, and stopped.

In the car were two men and one woman,

The policemen searched the car and found a brass knuckles and an amount of money that seemed to belong to the two men, who were arrested. The woman was also arrested on the basis of a court warrant issued about trespassing into an establishment from where a computer was stolen.

The case is under investigation.