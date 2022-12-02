NewsLocalPolice arrest teenager in Limassol hiding cannabis in his bedroom

Police arrest teenager in Limassol hiding cannabis in his bedroom

Police on Thursday arrested a 17-year-old boy in Limassol in connection with illegal use, possession, and intention to distribute cannabis.

Following an arrest warrant police entered his bedroom and confiscated a bonghead with traces of cannabis inside and four nylon bags containing cannabis plant stems with a total gross weight of approximately 18 grams.

A total of 375 euros was also found in his bedroom, police also said on Friday.

Moreover, they found three nylon bags containing approximately 49 grams of cannabis in a box which is fixed and locked in the yard of the house in question.

The 17-year-old was arrested in the presence of his lawyer and relatives while investigations are ongoing, police also said.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
