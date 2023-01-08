Police arrest people driving under the influence of alcohol in Larnaca

Within the framework of controls to prevent severe and fatal road collisions, members of the Police found last night and at dawn today in the Larnaca district, two persons driving with alcohol levels far exceeding the permissible limit.

In the first case, shortly after 10 pm, a breathalyzer test was carried out on a 39-year-old driver and it was found that he was driving under the influence of alcohol, with a percentage (final reading) of 139μg instead of 22μg.

In the second case, members of the police, found shortly after 3 am, a 31-year-old driver, driving under the influence of alcohol, with a percentage of alcohol (final reading) 111μg instead of 22μg.

Both drivers are expected to be summoned before a Court later.

Also, in Paphos district, members of the Police stopped a car at dawn, which was traveling at a speed of 124km per hour on a road where the limit is 50km/h.

The 48-year-old driver was arrested and taken to the Paphos Traffic Police, where he was charged in writing and released.