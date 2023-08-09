Police arrest man snatching shoulder bag of unconscious tourist in Ayia Napa

Patrol police arrested a 26-year-old man who was spotted stealing the shoulder bag of a 19-year-old British tourist lying unconscious on a street in central Ayia Napa around midnight on Tuesday.

The patrol officers rushed to the scene and after presenting their identification badges the suspect tried to run away but got intercepted.

He then attacked the police officers who proceeded with his arrest despite the resistance.

The young tourist regained consciousness shortly afterwards and is in good health, police also said on Wednesday.

The snatched shoulder bag contained a mobile phone, a small amount of money in British pounds and the driving license of the 19-year-old tourist.

The 26-year-old suspect was also found in possession of the sum of €1,700 – the origin of which is being investigated.