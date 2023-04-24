NewsLocalPolice arrest man in Paphos for terrorising passersby with toy gun

Police arrest man in Paphos for terrorising passersby with toy gun

Police arrested a 29-year-old man who was allegedly using a toy gun to scare off people in Paphos.

Authorities said that on Sunday afternoon they received information that a man was driving in the Mouttalos area and was waving a pistol threateningly at passersby.

Officers who arrived at the location told the 29-year-old to pull over, however, he refused and continued to drive recklessly, police said.

After a brief pursuit, the officers managed to stop the suspect and found a toy gun in his possession.

The 29-year-old is facing charges of carrying a weapon to incite terror and for traffic offences.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
