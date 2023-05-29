Police arrest man for causing drunken disturbance in Paphos

Paphos police arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with a case of public disturbance and intoxication on Sunday night.

According to Paphos police chief Nikos Tsappis, the man was spotted causing public disorder in the village of Emba around 8 pm on Sunday.

Officers who arrived at the location ascertained that the man was intoxicated and arrested him for public disturbance, public drunkenness, disturbing the peace and insult.

The 52-year-old was taken to Paphos central police station where he was charged in writing and released to appear in court at a later date.