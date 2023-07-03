NewsLocalPolice arrest four after migrant boat found off Cape Greco

Police arrest four after migrant boat found off Cape Greco

Police arrested four people on suspicion of enabling illegal migration after a boat carrying 19 people was found off Cape Greco on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, members of the Coast Guard found the boat sailing around 8.5 nautical miles southeast of Cape Greco. The passengers were 14 men and five unaccompanied children, authorities said.

The Coast Guard intercepted the boat and transported the people to the Paralimni fishing shelter and then to Pournara.

Four men aged 19, 20, 21 and 32 have been arrested for the offences of illegal entry into the Republic and transporting illegal migrants, after police obtained testimonies against them.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
