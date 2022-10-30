Police arrest burglary, theft suspect during traffic check

Police found and arrested a 33-year-old man who was wanted in connection with two cases of theft and house burglary, during a regular traffic check on Saturday.

In an announcement, police said that members of the force stopped the man for inspection, on the Limassol-Nicosia highway on Saturday morning, having noticed that his vehicle did not have registration plates at the front.

During the check, police found that an arrest warrant had been issued against the man in connection with two cases of house burglary and theft.

In addition, the man was driving with an expired student’s license, did not have any insurance, while the car was previously declared off-the-road and the MOT had expired.

The driver also tested positive for drugs.

Police are continuing investigations.