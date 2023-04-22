Police are looking for a man involved in hit and run

NewsLocalPolice are looking for a man involved in hit and run

A road accident occurred on Friday afternoon in Paphos, resulting in the injury of two people. Police are looking for the driver of the second vehicle who fled the scene.

The accident occurred shortly before 5 pm on Thermopylae Street in Geroskipou, when under circumstances under investigation, a vehicle driven by a 50-year-old woman with a 69-year-old woman as her co-driver and a 10-year-old child and two other women as passengers, collided with a second vehicle.

After the collision, the driver of the second vehicle abandoned his car and fled the scene on foot. The vehicle was recovered by the police. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to locate the man.

The 50-year-old driver and the 69-year-old passenger were injured in the accident and were taken by ambulance to the Paphos General Hospital, where they were kept for treatment.

Police are continuing investigations to identify the driver of the second vehicle.

By gavriella
