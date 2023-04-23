Police appeal to locate missing man whose car found torched (PHOTO)

NewsLocalPolice appeal to locate missing man whose car found torched (PHOTO)

Police are appealing for assistance to locate a man missing from Limassol.

In an announcement, police said that Angelous Pericleous, 31, is missing from his place of residence in Limassol since Thursday afternoon.

Authorities have reason to believe that he could have been kidnapped after his car was found torched inside a shooting range in Paliometocho, Nicosia.

Pericleous is described as about 1.60 tall, medium build, with short black hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

He has a half-sleeve tattoo on his right arm and another tattoo on the wrist of his left hand.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Limassol CID at 25-805057, the citizen’s hotline at 1460 or the nearest police station.

