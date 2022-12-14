Poland to become Cyprus’ second-best tourism market in a year’s time

It is only a matter of time before Poland becomes the second most important market for Cyprus’ tourism after the UK, Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios said on Tuesday.

Presenting the work carried out by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism over the past four years he focused on the implementation of the National Tourism Strategy 2030.

Referring to Poland, the Deputy Minister confirmed that the Russian market which was previously the Mediterranean island’s second-best is now considered a thing of the past.

And that the goal now is the attraction of EU countries to mitigate the Russian loss.

Poland, he also said, is a large market of almost 40 million with tremendous potential and it is believed that either this year or the next it will become the second-best tourism market for Cyprus.

He noted that Cyprus is one of the closest tourist destinations for Poles and that more and more are able to travel because of the significant economic growth in the country.

Arrivals from Poland this year are estimated at 164,000 so far compared to 72,000 in 2019, recording an increase of 126%.