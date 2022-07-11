Poisoning of a large number of dogs prevented (photos)

NewsLocalPoisoning of a large number of dogs prevented (photos)

The Game and Fauna Service prevented the poisoning of a large number of hunting dogs when it found and collected several poisoned baits.

According to an announcement of the Service, during a check of “Vounaros” location of the Alassa community, the tracing group found a large number of poisoned baits.

It is worth noting that the said area is an area where hunting dogs can be trained as of 15 July and it is believed that many hunters will visit it with their dogs over the coming days.

Consequently, if the Game and Fauna Service had not acted in time the hunters’ visit to the area would have turned out to be very unpleasant.

By gavriella
