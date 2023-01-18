Podiatrists to be covered by general health system as of March

Podiatrists in Cyprus are to be covered by the general health system (Gesy) as of March, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) has decided to include podiatrists in the category of Other Health Professionals in Gesy earlier than anticipated by the Health Ministry.

The request for the inclusion of podiatrists had also been discussed by the House Health Committee a few months back.

And, at that time, HIO had informed that this issue could be discussed within 2024.

However, the Federation of Cyprus Patients’ Associations submitted a request so that the state could, temporarily, take over the subsidy of patients who necessarily need these services.

On Monday, HIO Board of Directors decided that the start date for the provision of these services through the Gesy would be next March, without, however, setting a specific date.

Ministry of Health data shows that podiatrist services are needed by around 90,000 Gesy beneficiaries.

The HIO has also reached the decision that podiatrist patients will be eligible to three visits per year.