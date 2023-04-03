NewsLocalPleasant with plenty of sunshine on Monday, 24 C inland Pleasant with plenty of sunshine on Monday, 24 C inland 2 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Pleasant with plenty of sunshine on Monday. The winds will be variable, mainly moderate, force 3 to 4 Beaufort over a smooth to slight sea. The temperature will rise to 24 C inland, 22 C in coastal areas and 13 C in the mountains. By Annie Charalambous Previous articlePrince Albert II of Monaco at famous Lefkara tavernNext articleBomb kills Russian war blogger in St Petersburg cafe Top Stories Local Medical negligence leaves judo champion disabled, Paphos court awards €3m in damages Local Russian spy “Maria Tsalla” had travelled to Cyprus more than once Economy OPEC+ announces surprise oil cuts; U.S. calls move inadvisable World Finland’s PM Marin concedes defeat as right-wing NCP wins election World Bomb kills Russian war blogger in St Petersburg cafe Taste Taste of Cyprus Maratheftiko Day Celebration: Dinner at Dionysus Mansion on November 29 Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus. “Giannakos Tavern” in Ficardou Local Food Tastes of Cyprus. “Potamos tis Militsas” in Kampi village Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus. Zanettos Tavern in Old Nicosia RELATED ARTICLES Medical negligence leaves judo champion disabled, Paphos court awards €3m in damages Russian spy “Maria Tsalla” had travelled to Cyprus more than once Prince Albert II of Monaco at famous Lefkara tavern Prince Albert II of Monaco in Cyprus