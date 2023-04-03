Pleasant with plenty of sunshine on Monday, 24 C inland

NewsLocalPleasant with plenty of sunshine on Monday, 24 C inland

Pleasant with plenty of sunshine on Monday.

The winds will be variable, mainly moderate, force 3 to 4 Beaufort over a smooth to slight sea.

The temperature will rise to 24 C inland, 22 C in coastal areas and 13 C in the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
