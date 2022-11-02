Plan for installation of 1,000 charging stations for electric vehicles

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal of the Transport Ministry regarding a plan to fund the installation of 1,000 charging points for electric cars in publicly accessible spaces.

The development of infrastructure for charging electric cars is a necessary precondition for the use of electric vehicles and is among the targets of the General Framework Policy to promote the use of Electric Vehicles approved by the Cabinet in 2021.

The subsidies will be given in two phases and the total budget will be 3,700,000 euros.

Applications for Phase A’ will be submitted until 31/01/2023 for 1,850,000 euros. Phase B’ is expected to be announced around the end of 2023 also for the amount of 1,850,000 euros.

The potential recipients will be natural and legal persons, non-governmental organizations, public law corporations, and Local-Government Authorities that own or rent parking places for public use and are active in areas under the control of the Republic of Cyprus.

The spaces that will be selected are, among others, private parking places, petrol stations, charging stations, and so forth.

Each recipient may receive a subsidy for four charging stations in each district, with 15 being the maximum all over Cyprus, with the exception of Local Governments which many install up to eight stations in their territory.

The plan provides 50% funding of the total expense or up to 55% in mountainous areas.

Transport Minister Giannis Karousos said the project is included in the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

He added that the platform is operating and interested parties can submit their applications.

More information can be found on the website https://ev1000.cea.org.cy.