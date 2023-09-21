NewsLocalPistol, bullets found during grave exhumation in Limassol

Pistol, bullets found during grave exhumation in Limassol

Police have been called into action after the discovery of a pistol and a stash of bullets buried within a grave at the Ayios Nikolaos Cemetery in Limassol.

According to authorities, workers arrived at the cemetery this morning to exhume a family grave, unaware of the contents that lay beneath the surface.

To their astonishment, they stumbled upon a firearm and a significant quantity of ammunition concealed in a bag.

Responding to the find, authorities were alerted and confiscated the items, which will be sent for further forensic analysis.

According to information, the firearm in question appears to have been hidden within the grave for at least two decades.

