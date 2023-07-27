Photovoltaics can be used for fire prevention, says Minister

The Director of the Forestry Department has been urged to provide all the necessary data to facilitate the prompt implementation of autonomous photovoltaic systems as immediate solutions to avert fire hazards, stated Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Environment, Petros Xenophontos, on Thursday following the conclusion of the Council of Ministers.

He highlighted that an interim measure had already been introduced at the Stavros tis Psokas Station with the activation of a power supply generator.

Xenophontos stressed the seamless coordination among various departments and expressed contentment with their collaborative efforts.

Regarding potential arsons, particularly concerning the recent Paphos forest fire, Xenophontos disclosed that a report was forthcoming from the Director of the Department of Forests.

Moreover, the Minister disclosed his recent communication with Alexis Vafeades, the Minister of Transport, Communications, and Works, as arrangements were made for officials to immediately visit Stavros tis Psokas and assess the feasibility of installing a photovoltaic park and electricity storage station, thereby enabling autonomous operations for the Forestry Department and its associated services.

In light of other vulnerable locations, the Director of the Forestry Department was entrusted with the task of submitting all relevant data to enable the swift implementation of autonomous photovoltaic systems, mitigating the risk of fires stemming from such incidents.

Xenophontos underlined the unfortunate persistence of fire as a phenomenon and stressed the unified efforts to combat it as a cohesive entity, stating, “You have seen it in the past few days, this will continue.”

