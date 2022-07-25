Photovoltaic systems in Cyprus become extremely popular, keep EAC on its toes

Photovoltaic systems in Cyprus have recently become extremely popular because of the rising inflation and predictions that the cost of electricity will continue to increase, Philenews reported on Monday.

The truth of the matter is confirmed by the continuous applications filed before the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) for offsetting of measurements after the installation of photovoltaics.

As well as from the applications filed before the Ministry of Energy for participation in the “Encouragement of the use of Renewable Energy Sources” project which also provides for the sponsored installation of photovoltaics.

The interest in photovoltaics applications has forced the EAC to work overtime, weekends, but also but also to assign personnel to the service that inspects the installation of photovoltaics for connection to the grid.

Acting EAC spokesman Demetris Nathanael also told Philenews that – based on the Authority’s 2019 data – the applications amounted to around 200 per month in 2020 and increased to 400 per month in 2021. But since the start of the year these amounted to about 1,000 per month.