Photovoltaic park to be built at Nicosia General Hospital

The State Health Services Organisation (SHSO) will proceed with the establishment of a photovoltaic park at the Nicosia General Hospital.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, the SHSO said it has granted a contract to Trikkis Energy Ltd for the project. This contract entails the development of a photovoltaic park situated in the western parking zone of the Nicosia General Hospital. The park will boast a capacity of 1.3 MWp, with a total budget of €1.8 million, plus applicable VAT.

The arrangement of photovoltaic panels has been designed to offer shade to parked vehicles. Aligned with the objectives of the Recovery and Resilience Plan, the project is expected to be completed within eight months. Subsequent to the project’s completion, the appointed contractor will assume responsibility for maintenance over a span of 24 months.