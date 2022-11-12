Photos from Archbishop’s funeral

The funeral of the late Archbishop Chrysostomos II occurred in the presence of President Nicos Anastasiades, President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropouloy, and heads or representatives of autocephalous churches.

Eulogies were delivered by President Anastasiades, Greek President Sakellaropoulou, and Bishop Georgios of Paphos, who under church rule is the caretaker of the Archbishop’s throne until a new election.

The members of the Ministerial Council, state and party officials, as well as other guests, attended the funeral.

After the ceremony and burial, the President had a meeting with President Sakellaropoulou and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Holy Archbishopric.

Also after the funeral, the members of the Holy Synod offered lunch to the guests.