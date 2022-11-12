NewsLocalPhotos from Archbishop’s funeral

Photos from Archbishop’s funeral

Funeral 2
Funeral 2

The funeral of the late Archbishop Chrysostomos II occurred in the presence of President Nicos Anastasiades, President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropouloy, and heads or representatives of autocephalous churches.

Eulogies were delivered by President Anastasiades, Greek President Sakellaropoulou, and Bishop Georgios of Paphos, who under church rule is the caretaker of the Archbishop’s throne until a new election.

The members of the Ministerial Council, state and party officials, as well as other guests, attended the funeral.

After the ceremony and burial, the President had a meeting with President Sakellaropoulou and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Holy Archbishopric.

Also after the funeral, the members of the Holy Synod offered lunch to the guests.

 

By gavriella
Previous article
200 workers to leave Hellenic Bank as part of voluntary exit plan
Next article
Cyprus bids farewell to trailblazer cleric who stood up for Ukraine

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros