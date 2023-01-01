NewsLocalPhinikoudes group bust up at turn of year, two seriously injured (updated)

Phinikoudes group bust up at turn of year, two seriously injured (updated)

Larnaca: Drunk taxi driver collides with police patrol car

 

Police rushed to the central Phinikoudes area of Larnaca just after midnight following a tip off about a brawl between a group of young men, as yet of unidentified nationality.

The circumstances of the punch up have yet to be established, as those involved also threw chairs, tables and other objects at each other.

Initially no arrests were made as they fled with police approaching, but later in the day authorities were alerted by the Larnaca General Hospital about two men with serious injuries.

A 29 year old suffered fractures to his head and hand and a 26 year old also suffered serious injuries to the head and lost two fingers. The 2nd man was arrested, as police said, for illegally residing in the Republic.

Larnaca CID is investigating.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article
Boy in Pafos the first baby of the year-Welcome Kyriakos! (updated)
Next article
Low 20s tomorrow as sunshine to last most of the week

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros