Phinikoudes group bust up at turn of year, two seriously injured (updated)

Police rushed to the central Phinikoudes area of Larnaca just after midnight following a tip off about a brawl between a group of young men, as yet of unidentified nationality.

The circumstances of the punch up have yet to be established, as those involved also threw chairs, tables and other objects at each other.

Initially no arrests were made as they fled with police approaching, but later in the day authorities were alerted by the Larnaca General Hospital about two men with serious injuries.

A 29 year old suffered fractures to his head and hand and a 26 year old also suffered serious injuries to the head and lost two fingers. The 2nd man was arrested, as police said, for illegally residing in the Republic.

Larnaca CID is investigating.