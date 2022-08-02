Philanthropist Thelma Paraskevaidou dies at 87

Philanthropist Thelma Paraskevaidou, wife of businessman, late George Paraskevaides, died today at the age of 87.

She had been involved with charities since her younger age, later supporting and encouraging the initiatives of her husband. Together the founded the George and Thelma Paraskevaides Foundation providing financial support to Cypriot children with health problems. Since its establishment almost 15,000 have been examined while more than 3.600 children with serious orthopedic problems have been operated at Springfield Hospital in the United States with all expenses paid.

The Paraskevaides couple also founded the Paraskevaidio Transplant center, the first one in Cyprus.