Pharmacists give time to the Health Insurance Organization

The pharmacists finally gave the Health Insurance Organization (HIO) a time credit since at the end of the day and after a raging background, shortly before 10 o’clock on Friday evening, the board of the Pancyprian Pharmaceutical Association (PPA) decided to accept a proposal which since the morning had been under discussion among pharmacists, the Minister of Health, and the Health Insurance Organization.

The Minister of Health and the HIO reiterated to the pharmacists’ representatives their position that they acknowledge that the private pharmacies of the General Health System (GESY) suffered losses during and especially at the end of 2022.

A proposal followed which was formulated after backstage consultations and based on this, the 2023 budget will be increased by a percentage sufficient to keep the unit price on which pharmacists are paid at certain levels.

The financial dispute between the Cyprus Pharmaceutical Association and the Health Insurance Organization arose when the pharmacists demanded the retroactive payment of €8 million for the loss they claim they suffered due to the 2022 over-prescription and the HIO insists on its position that retroactive payments cannot be made, but it is possible, (and there is an intention) to revise the budget for the year 2023.