Pharmaceutical Services ask local industry to increase production to max

The island’s Pharmaceutical Services have asked the local industry to increase production to the maximum because of alarming recorded shortages in antibiotics and anti-viral preparations – a worldwide phenomenon.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that even though it seems there is no problem with the quantities of raw materials available to the local industry this may arise in coming days.

This is because the over-prescription that has been observed in recent months due to the ongoing outbreak of infections has led to a significant drop in the unit price.

That is, on the basis of which pharmacists are paid under the General Health Scheme (Gesy) claiming compensation.

They are even warning that pharmacies will be shut in case their claims are not met by the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO).

The Pharmaceutical Services and the Ministry of Health are monitoring the situation and are holding talks with both the Pancyprian Pharmaceutical Association and HIO representatives.

As far as the shortages go, head of the Pancyprian Pharmaceutical Association, Eleni Piera Isseyek, said these mainly concern pediatric drugs.

In particular, a shortage has been observed in recent days in a well-known prototype, that is, an imported antibiotic.

“Pharmacists were replacing it with the corresponding Cypriot formulation which, however, has also started to disappear from the market,” she said.