InsiderBusinessPetroleum products sales down by 5.2% annually

Petroleum products sales down by 5.2% annually

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, in April 2023, total petroleum sales reached 105,527 tons, marking a decrease of 5.2% compared to April 2022.

A decline was observed in ship fuel supplies (-46.7%) as well as in sales of light fuel oil (-46.9%).

On the contrary, an increase was recorded in aviation fuel supplies (10.4%) as well as in sales of kerosene (154.7%), heating oil (39.7%), heavy fuel oil (25.0%), liquefied petroleum gas (20.6%), diesel fuel (4.5%), and gasoline (3.5%). Also, sales from petroleum stations showed an increase of 6.0% reaching 50,724 tons.

Compared to March 2023, total petroleum products sales in April 2023, dropped by 5.6%. Notably, aviation fuel supplies increased (52.9%), while sales of diesel fuel (-10.2%) and gasoline (-7.7%) decreased. Total petroleum stocks at the end of April 2023 increased by 26.3% compared to the end of the previous month.

During the period of January to April 2023, total petroleum product sales saw a decrease of 5.2% compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Kılıçdaroğlu outvotes Erdogan in Cyprus, as Tatar congratulates Turkish President
Next article
U.N. warns more than one million may flee Sudan bloodshed

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros