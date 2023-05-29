Petroleum products sales down by 5.2% annually

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, in April 2023, total petroleum sales reached 105,527 tons, marking a decrease of 5.2% compared to April 2022.

A decline was observed in ship fuel supplies (-46.7%) as well as in sales of light fuel oil (-46.9%).

On the contrary, an increase was recorded in aviation fuel supplies (10.4%) as well as in sales of kerosene (154.7%), heating oil (39.7%), heavy fuel oil (25.0%), liquefied petroleum gas (20.6%), diesel fuel (4.5%), and gasoline (3.5%). Also, sales from petroleum stations showed an increase of 6.0% reaching 50,724 tons.

Compared to March 2023, total petroleum products sales in April 2023, dropped by 5.6%. Notably, aviation fuel supplies increased (52.9%), while sales of diesel fuel (-10.2%) and gasoline (-7.7%) decreased. Total petroleum stocks at the end of April 2023 increased by 26.3% compared to the end of the previous month.

During the period of January to April 2023, total petroleum product sales saw a decrease of 5.2% compared to the corresponding period of 2022.