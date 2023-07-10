Petrol and diesel oil in Cyprus – after taxes – among the EU’s cheapest

Market prices for petrol and diesel oil in Cyprus – after taxes – remain among the EU’s cheapest, according to latest official data released on Thursday, July 3.

Specifically, the average price of petrol (super 95 octane) after taxes in the Cypriot market is €1,729.61 per litre while the EU average is €1,789.34.

Cyprus is the sixth least expensive country after Bulgaria και (€1,295,68 per litre), Malta (€1,340 per litre), Romania €1,350 per litre), Croatia (€1,455 per litre) and Slovenia (€1,448.9 per litre).

As for the most expensive petrol in the EU this is sold in Finland where citizens pay an average of €2,027 per litre after taxes.

Finland is followed by Denmark with €1,884.03 per litre and then it is Greece with €1,863 per litre, Germany with €1,850 per litre and France with €1,825.98 per litre.

As regards diesel, the highest prices are in Sweden where it costs €1,870.19 per litre, Finland (€1,926 per litre) and Italy (€1,685 per litre).

In Cyprus, the average price for diesel is €1,492.55 per litre after taxes. The EU average is €1,568.41, according to the European Commission data.