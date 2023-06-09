Personal differences behind Thursday’s knife attacks in Limassol

Personal differences between young Afghan nationals appear to be behind Thursday evening’s knife attacks near a hotel in the tourist area of Ayios Tychonas in coastal Limassol.

Police have evidence against three persons and arrested, so far, a 23-year-old Afghan man while two other suspects from the same country – a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old – are wanted.

As a result of the knife attacks, three men were injured with two being kept in hospital for treatment as they sustained fracture wounds to the head, torso and chest.

Philenews also reports that the arrested man told interrogators he was at the scene of the fight but denies involvement in the stabbings. The suspect is expected to appear in court on Friday for a remand request.

Various CCTV footage of the area has been secured, police also said.