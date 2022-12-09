Person known to authorities arrested for Oroklini gangland murder attempt case

Police arrested a 34-year-old businessman from Ayia Napa to facilitate investigations into an allegedly mob-related case of attempted murder in Oroklini.

According to police, the 34-year-old was not present at the crime scene but is connected to the case.

The attempted murder took place in the early morning hours of Sunday.

A 31-year-old man who has already admitted involvement before court said that he used a stolen army rifle to shoot at a moving car with three passengers, injuring a six-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man. A 40-year-old man who was also in the car escaped without injuries.

The target of the attack was the 42-year-old, who according to sources is linked with the mob.

The suspect claims that he did not notice that the child was in the car.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old man surrendered to authorities, after police published two photos of him and his personal details. He has given a written statement confessing that he was hired to kill the 42-year-old.

The 31-year-old also pointed out a second man, 35, who is currently wanted as the one who hired him to commit the crime. Police reports also place the second man at the crime scene.

According to philenews sources, the 35-year-old was reported missing a few days before the murder attempt. He is known to authorities and is believed to be the missing link to the persons who ordered the killing.

Police identified the 31-year-old as the main suspect after they found evidence and DNA linking him to the murder attempt. It appears that together with his accomplice they made a series of errors while fleeing as they left a hood, a balaclava, a shoe and a weapon at the crime scene.

