Perseid phenomenon peaks in Cyprus on Saturday evening-early Sunday

The ongoing Perseid phenomenon or shooting stars as is commonly known peaks in Cyprus between Saturday evening and early morning on Sunday.

Sky watchers have described 2023 as a good year for the Perseids since the moon will only be 10% illuminated.

One also said that the radiant point is located in the evening sky in a northeasterly direction.

And urged those interested to look in this direction and preferably after 11 o’clock at night, when the radiant point rises higher and higher.

The annual phenomenon which starts in mid-July and continues until the end of August is the brightest and best-known star shower display.

By Annie Charalambous
