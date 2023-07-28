Perfect start for Cypriot teams in Europe

Cypriot teams participating in Europe got off to a perfect start after achieving four victories in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Conference League.

In the second qualifying round of the Champions League, Aris thrashed Belarussian side FC BATE Borisov in Limassol with a score of 6-2 on Wednesday, while on Thursday, Omonia, Apoel and Aek beat their opponents in the Conference League.

Omonia Nicosia snatched an away victory against Qabala in Azerbaijan with a spot-kick hat-trick by Ukrainian midfielder Roman Bezus who carried the team on his shoulders with two impressive free-kick goals and a penalty kick.

Meanwhile, Apoel secured a 2-1 victory against Serbia’s Vojvodina at the GSP stadium, with goals scored by Kvilitaia and Dvali.

Aek completed the Cyprus double against Belarussian teams with a 2-3 victory against FC Torpedo-BelAZ. Gourcho, Casas, and Farage scored for the Larnaca side.

Next week, on August 1, Aris will travel to Hungary hoping to seal its qualification against BATE, while on August 2, Aek will host Torpedo in Larnaca.

On Thursday, August 3, Omonia will take on Qabala at GSP Stadium, while APOEL will clash with Vojvodina at Serbia’s Stadion Karadjordje-Novi Sad.

