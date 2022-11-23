People with disabilities to protest outside the Presidential Palace

In view of the International and European Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, citizens with disabilities will carry out a protest outside the Presidential Palace at 11:00 on December 2 demanding their rights.

According to an announcement of the Cyprus Confederation of Organizations of the Disabled (KYSOA), people with disabilities “will protest about the cruel violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms they experience from the state from which they expect protection as is the case in all democratic countries.”

Among the main issues that currently concern people with disabilities is the refusal of Cyprus to comply with the recommendations of the UN for the implementation of the rights of people with disabilities.

The main target of the movement, the announcement noted, is to secure the active and full involvement of people with disabilities and their organizations in the decision-making process on issues that are directly or indirectly of interest to them.

The participants will also protest to achieve their integration into society, the acceptance of children with disabilities into school classes, the implementation of the right to health, access to information, public transportation, participation in politics and public life, and others.

Furthermore, the KYSOA announcement added, the people with disabilities and their organizations “have not received any financial or other support to face the health crisis, the financial problems, the energy crisis, the skyrocketing prices, and the poverty that mainly affects people with disabilities and their families.”

KYSOA is urging all organizations of people with disabilities and bodies that play some role in the country’s social-political life to rally together to “put an end to the humiliating procedures of evaluation, to the distinctions due to disability, age, colour, etc, to social inequalities, to the exclusion and marginalization that these citizens experience in our country.”