People with disabilities left without essential assisting aids for months

NewsLocalPeople with disabilities left without essential assisting aids for months

Disabilities
People with disabilities in Cyprus are left for months without the necessary assisting aids allowing them live as normal a life as possible, Philenews reported on Friday.

In fact, the state department under whose jurisdiction comes the facilitation of people with disabilities is the one recording today the longest delays, according to Cyprus Paraplegics Organization head Dimitris Lambrianides.

He said: “The Department of Social Integration of Persons with Disabilities is currently recording waiting time of up to six months for requested essential means.

“The department receives about 200 applications every month and the competent officials cannot respond quickly or within a reasonable time to their obligations towards citizens due to understaffing.”

He also said that the requests submitted include wheelchairs for bathing, special cushions to prevent falls, mattresses for falls, electric beds etc.

In other words, items assisting a person with a disability to ensure a good quality of life under the circumstances, he added.

Some of the people asking for these items apparently complete the first stage of their rehabilitation but are unable to return to their homes because the non-provided essential aids.

By Annie Charalambous
