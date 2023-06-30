Top officials in Cyprus could face penalties up to €200,000 for mishandling of classified documents, according to a bill currently under draft before the House Defense Committee.

Under the strict new provision come deputies, the Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus and even the Deputy Attorney General, Philenews also reported on Friday.

At the same time, the bill also provides criminal liability against all top- ranking officials found to have committed a mishandling of classified documents felony.

Existing legislation in Cyprus provides that felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents applies to only the President of the Republic, the House President, Ministers and the Attorney General.

At the same time, Law Office representative Dena Theodorou told the parliamentary committee that the proposed amendments stem from obligations of the Republic vis-à-vis EU legislation.

But she also sent the message that the systematic leakage of information by MPs is something that has been a concern – especially in recent years.

Committee chairman Marinos Sizopoulos welcomed the proposed amendments and called for an article-by-article prompt debate so that the bill is sent to the plenum for a vote before the upcoming summer break.