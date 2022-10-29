Pegasus committee to meet with state officials in Nicosia next week

The European Parliament’s Committee of Inquiry to investigate the use of Pegasus and other surveillance spyware will meet with Attorney General George Savvides, Minister of Commerce Natasa Pilides and Deputy Minister for Digital Policy, Kyriakos Kokkinos, during their visit to Nicosia next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The MEPs will visit Cyprus to investigate allegations that the Predator software has been used to spy journalists and members of the opposition in Greece.

The MEPs will also meet with Phileleftheros journalist Fanis Makrides, who has covered the matter extensively, and members of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs of the House of Representatives.

The MEPs will then travel to Greece to meet journalists that have covered the surveillance allegations as well as persons that have been under surveillance, journalist Thanasis Koukakis, PASOK leader and MEP Nikos Androulakis and SYRIZA MP Christos Spirtzis.