Pega delegation in Cyprus on Tuesday to investigate spyware use

Members of the European Parliament’s Committee of Inquiry on Pegasus and other spyware (Pega) arrives in Cyprus later on Tuesday to talk with government officials, MPs, legal experts, journalists and NGO representatives.

The two-day visit’s goal is to investigate the use of spyware and any link between Cyprus and the spy scandal in Greece where opposition politicians and journalists were allegedly tapped.

The Pega delegation will then continue to Greece with a scheduled live-streamed press conference in Athens on Friday concluding the fact-finding visits.

A type of spyware called Predator is owned by a company formerly incorporated in Cyprus.

Philenews reports that the PEGA delegation will first exchange views on the hot issue with Attorney General George Savvides and then the experienced jurist Elias Stefanou.

Stefanou had been appointed as an independent criminal investigator in the spy van case, owned by WS Wispear, which is owned by Israeli Tal Dilian’s interests.

Stefanou had a dual role at the time, that is November 2019.

Firstly, to assist the Police investigators with legal advice but also to look into any issues himself that had arisen and were related to the involvement of a political person, the Police and the island’s Central Intelligence Service (KYP).

Stefanou had investigated such cases and drafted a relevant – never publicised – report which he handed over to the Attorney General.

It becomes clear, therefore, that PEGA members will put under the microscope the legal framework that governs the surveillance industry in Cyprus when they meet with Savvides and Stefanou.

They will also focus on the scandalous ‘black van’ affair in Cyprus in 2019 where Dilian is the individual implicated.

He and two others were charged in connection with the case, but the Attorney General subsequently dropped the prosecution.