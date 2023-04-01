Pedestrian killed on Limassol central avenue side street at dawn

A pedestrian tragically lost his life while attempting to cross a side road on the central Omonoias avenue in the city of Limassol.

52 year old Chrysostomos Chrysostomou was killed around five this morning by a 69 year old driver who was making a left turn into the street and according to preliminary reports, failed to see the pedestrian, who was standing near the sidewalk.

The victim was rushed to the Limassol General where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver was arrested and remanded in connection with the case, while a breathalayzer and a narc test both showed a zero indication.

In remarks at the scene, Limassol traffic assistant superintendent Emilios Kafas said the investigation is still at the initial stages and more specialised examinations are needed to establish the exact cause of the accident.

It appears that the driver did use the right lane to turn, as the final position of the vehicle inidicates, but police noted that nothing more could be said with ceertainty before a prelominary investigation concludes.

Kafas said that street lighting in the area of the accident is adequate, but more tests were required to establish whether the pedestrian could be clearly seen and how both the victim and the driver reacted to the situation.

He further appealed to the public for further information, as there were no witnesses at the scene who will perhaps shed more light on the cause.