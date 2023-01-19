NewsLocalPedestrian hit by car outside Pournara camp dies of injuries

Pedestrian hit by car outside Pournara camp dies of injuries

A 28-year-old man from Congo died on Tuesday after he was hit by a car on the Nicosia-Kokkinotrimithia highway.

According to traffic police chief, Stelios Panayi, the accident happened around 6:30 pm. The man was hit by a car while trying to cross the highway on foot, just across Pournara Emergency Reception Centre.

During the collision, a second incoming vehicle rear-ended the first car.

The victim was taken to Nicosia General Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The drivers of both cars involved in the incident, aged 72 and 71, sustained minor injuries. They also tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

Nicosia traffic police are investigating the case.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
