NewsLocalPedestrian footbridge connecting archaeological sites in Kato Paphos quite popular

Pedestrian footbridge connecting archaeological sites in Kato Paphos quite popular

Pedestrian Bridge
Pedestrian Bridge

A pedestrian footbridge connecting the archaeological sites in Kato Paphos has become quite popular – especially with the coastal city’s visitors, Philenews reports.

The 380 meters long pedestrian bridge transcribes the circular footprint of Fabrica Hill before its partial distraction to allow for the passage of Apostolou Pavlou avenue.

It creates a promenade that connects the Western Archeological sites to the East by crossing the road but also by transposing visitors from the lowlands of the old city of Nea Paphos to the highest peaks of Fabrica Hill.

And it offers panoramic views of the entire Archeological site reaching all the way to water in the West.

At the same time, the size of the bridge allows the holding of cultural events taking place there.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
‘Super emotional’ Tiafoe wins Stuttgart tennis title to break into top 10
Next article
Allowance for training lawyers, engineers rises to €750 from €650 monthly

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros