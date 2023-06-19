Pedestrian footbridge connecting archaeological sites in Kato Paphos quite popular

A pedestrian footbridge connecting the archaeological sites in Kato Paphos has become quite popular – especially with the coastal city’s visitors, Philenews reports.

The 380 meters long pedestrian bridge transcribes the circular footprint of Fabrica Hill before its partial distraction to allow for the passage of Apostolou Pavlou avenue.

It creates a promenade that connects the Western Archeological sites to the East by crossing the road but also by transposing visitors from the lowlands of the old city of Nea Paphos to the highest peaks of Fabrica Hill.

And it offers panoramic views of the entire Archeological site reaching all the way to water in the West.

At the same time, the size of the bridge allows the holding of cultural events taking place there.