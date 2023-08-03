Patients with liver problems, rare diseases deprived of specialized hospital care

Patients with liver problems and other serious conditions need specialised care when hospitalized and this is something still not provided at the island’s state hospitals where their lives are seriously endangered.

The Cyprus Alliance for Rare Diseases as well as Cyprus Patients Association said in a statement that their demand for specialised care if and when necessary is longstanding.

On Wednesday, Philenews was contacted by a citizen whose mother recently underwent a transplant operation at Nicosia General Hospital. He described the lack of necessary post-operation specialized care as unacceptable.

He said mother is required to take her medication at certain times each day. However, in the non-specialized ward she was admitted her medication was administered in the early morning and in the afternoon.

Because, he was told by the hospital’s staff “these are the times they routinely administer medication to patients”.

In addition, doctors, nurses and other ward staff were allowed free access to her room without taking measures to protect her from infections other patients might have. “In some cases they were entering the ward without even wearing a mask,” he also said.