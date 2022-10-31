Patients or their relatives still transport medical oxygen tanks at own risk

Patients or their relatives still have to transport medical oxygen tanks from the one and only provider of such service in Cyprus to their homes at own risk.

Even though this strong concern was raised before health authorities by the Cyprus federation of patients association (Osak) more than six months ago, Philenews reported on Monday.

“The Health Insurance Organization (HIO) told us that some efforts were made to ensure the transport service of the medical oxygen cylinders to the patients’ homes but, so far, nothing has been done,” Osak’s Charalambos Papadopoulos told Philenews.

“Moreover, we have been informed by the company (providing the service) that home delivery is not possible…unfortunately those who pay the price for are the families of the patients who need oxygen support to be kept alive,” he added.

The oxygen tank transport fear takes place at least two times monthly and is something that affects hundreds of patients and their families, he also said.

At the same time, a recent HIO announcement said oxygen supplies for patients needing home oxygen therapy will only be available on prescription through the IT system of the General Health Scheme (Gesy) from January 1, 2023.

The statement clarified that earlier approvals secured from the Pharmacy Services will no longer be accepted.