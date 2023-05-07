Patient stabs doctor in breakaway regime because he did not like the treatment

The Turkish Cypriot community has been upset by Saturday’s knife attack against a well-known urologist in occupied Famagusta because the perpetrator did not like the treatment the doctor gave him.

The issue was highlighted in the T/C press on Sunday with the perpetrator turning out to have also attacked a lawyer in Nicosia 3 days ago. The incident with the lawyer was revealed by the President of the T/C Bar Association, Hasan Esentagli, in a post on the media.

As reported, 32-year-old Chiagia Erturan seriously injured a urologist, who is out of danger.

Esentagli criticized the “police” because for 3 days they had done nothing to arrest Erturan, who committed another knife attack.

The urologist fell victim to the 32-year-old at a private clinic where he was called to examine him, while he works at the general hospital in occupied Famagusta. After his arrest, the 32-year-old said he stabbed him because he did not give him the treatment he wanted.

Six organizations in the health sector in the occupied territories issued a joint statement yesterday afternoon calling for “legislation” noting that “if there is violence, health services will not be provided”. The six organizations described yesterday as a “black day” because of the incident, noting that violence has reached horrific proportions in the “north of Cyprus”. They condemned violence wherever it comes from and called on the “rulers” to act to overcome “social violence”.